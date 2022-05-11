GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 23rd

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE GNT opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

