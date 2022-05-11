Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 14,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $133.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 58,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

About Gamida Cell (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.