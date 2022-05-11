Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 104.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,388. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

