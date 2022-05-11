GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 0.85. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 513.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 163,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 65,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.