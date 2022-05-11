GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.55 on Monday. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

