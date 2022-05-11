Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

GNK stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $907.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

