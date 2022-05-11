General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.71-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.11.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,303. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

