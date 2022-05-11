General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 592.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $3,149,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $71.80. 149,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,324. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

