General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,119 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of General Mills worth $49,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 159,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

