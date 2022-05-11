General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Benchmark dropped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

NYSE GM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.78. 566,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,582,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

