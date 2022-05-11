General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. 17,576,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,564,816. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

