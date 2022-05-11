General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50,833 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

GM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,582,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

