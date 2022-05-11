GeoDB Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,640.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $258,297.91 and $2,640.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.36 or 1.00029780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002272 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001701 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 337,210,082 coins and its circulating supply is 52,810,523 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.