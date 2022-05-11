Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Issues Earnings Results

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

GEVO opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $640.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 3.20. Gevo has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Get Gevo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 153,785 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 35.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 17,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.