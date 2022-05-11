Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 146,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,656,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

