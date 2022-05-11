Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.44

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.44 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 2498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

