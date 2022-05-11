Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 40,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 756,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,566. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

