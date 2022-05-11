Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) to post $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $950,911,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,705,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,396,208. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

