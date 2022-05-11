Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $819.40 million, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

