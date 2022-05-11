Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,371. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $200.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.