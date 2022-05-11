Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,040 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 384,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,998. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

