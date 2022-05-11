GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.48 EPS.

NASDAQ:GFS traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

