Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.25

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.25 and last traded at $62.34, with a volume of 13138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.48.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

