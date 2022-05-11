GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

NYSE GDDY opened at $70.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,824.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $576,318,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $134,798,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

