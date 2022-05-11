GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.27

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 171571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGD. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on GoGold Resources from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$649.39 million and a P/E ratio of 204.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.04.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

