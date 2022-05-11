Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.53

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 144783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Several analysts have commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

