Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GOSS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,861. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $550.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

GOSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $169,601.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 49,538 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 27,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

