Gourmet Galaxy Achieves Market Cap of $76,089.66 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $76,089.66 and approximately $72,592.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 51.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

