Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.49

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 355058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.46.
About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
