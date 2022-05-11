Graco (NYSE:GGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.76

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.76 and last traded at $60.02, with a volume of 474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

