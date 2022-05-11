Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.48. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 62,112 shares.

GTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.89.

The stock has a market cap of $561.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

