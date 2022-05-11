Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,603. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $535.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

