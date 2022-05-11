Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 5,935 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Falcon Minerals worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 356,831 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 103,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 82,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $593.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.53. Falcon Minerals Co. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

FLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

