Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of STERIS by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,491 shares of company stock worth $6,075,309. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $215.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STERIS Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.