Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $566.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $635.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.46. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $540.28 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.17. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

