Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,782,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

