Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 1,165 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,750,000 after purchasing an additional 545,970 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $15,496,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 49.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,379 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,338,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $12,733,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

In other news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACI opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

