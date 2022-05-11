Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 378 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06.

