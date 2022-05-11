Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 62,694 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 62,694 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.53 and a 12-month high of $276.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

