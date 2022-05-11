Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 7,684 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,368 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,051 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,270,000 after purchasing an additional 109,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,781 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 131,074 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

