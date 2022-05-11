Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $256,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,502,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,577,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,207,000 after buying an additional 202,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.