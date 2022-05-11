Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,683,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WSM opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $223.32.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
