Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $410.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 770 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 48,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

