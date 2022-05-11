Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Raises Dividend to GBX 42 Per Share

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GRG stock opened at GBX 2,152 ($26.53) on Wednesday. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 2,025.44 ($24.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,443 ($42.45). The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,370.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,728.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside purchased 7,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,421 ($29.85) per share, with a total value of £189,394.83 ($233,503.67). Also, insider Roisin Currie acquired 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,111 ($26.03) per share, with a total value of £654.41 ($806.82). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,952 shares of company stock worth $19,241,104.

GRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($41.18) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

