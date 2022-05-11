Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GRID opened at GBX 150.24 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.75. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 102.75 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.07 ($1.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £657.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29.

Get Gresham House Energy Storage Fund alerts:

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider John Leggate bought 13,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £20,287.80 ($25,012.70). Also, insider Cathy Pitt bought 6,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £9,942 ($12,257.43).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.