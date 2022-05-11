Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $12.56

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $11.88. Grifols shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 14,798 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 61.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 56,818 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grifols by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 6.6% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after buying an additional 195,247 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 21.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

