Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $12.56

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $11.88. Grifols shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 14,798 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.