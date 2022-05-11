Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.94-$0.99 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.94-$0.99 EPS.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $5.63 on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. 68,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,524. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.19.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,598. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,483,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 967.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

