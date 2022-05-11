Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Grocery Outlet also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.94-$0.99 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.19.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GO shares. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,598 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,483,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.