Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.05

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 513702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 160.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.