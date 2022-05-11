Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Groupon has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. Groupon’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jan Barta acquired 198,930 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,883,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,443,352 shares in the company, valued at $28,174,231.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,061,833 shares of company stock valued at $21,103,685. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Groupon by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

